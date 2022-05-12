Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,279. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

