Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.09. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,838,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,625,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.