Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post $181.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.30 million. Everi reported sales of $172.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

EVRI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 1,194,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,684. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,385,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

