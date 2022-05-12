Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.88). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.50) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

ESPR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,463. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

