Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.39

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 158.21%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

