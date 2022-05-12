British Land’s (BLND) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.01) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.57).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 482.50 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.69. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.01.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($12,486.19). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,146.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $867,713.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

