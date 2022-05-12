Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $56.19. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $80.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Get Brink's alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.