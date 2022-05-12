BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.65

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 19960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $791.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

