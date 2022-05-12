Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.42 billion-$31.42 billion.

BRDCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 152,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of analysts have commented on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

