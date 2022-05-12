Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.