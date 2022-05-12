Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BRDG opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,836,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

