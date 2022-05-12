Brian Slepko Sells 2,965 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) EVP Brian Slepko sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $16,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 901,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 339,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 276,467 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,832,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 455,442 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

