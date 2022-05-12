Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.04 ($96.89).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.66 ($72.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €76.04. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

