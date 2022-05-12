Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$205.21.
BYD stock traded down C$1.83 on Thursday, reaching C$133.23. 38,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.78. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$130.00 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
