Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

