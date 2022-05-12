Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.16. Boxed shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 2,091 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Boxed in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.