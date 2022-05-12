BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 159,959 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

