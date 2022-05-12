BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 33,751 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NTR opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

