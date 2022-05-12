BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 211,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 85,334 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.