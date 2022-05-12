BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 378.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75,185 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Westlake worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSE WLK opened at $129.97 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 over the last three months. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.85.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

