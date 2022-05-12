BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

NYSE JLL opened at $190.62 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.