BMO Capital Markets Trims Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Target Price to C$91.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

