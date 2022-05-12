BMO Capital Markets Trims Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Target Price to C$11.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

TSE:DII.B opened at C$6.50 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.