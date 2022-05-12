BMO Capital Markets Trims Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Target Price to C$11.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.BGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TSE:DII.B opened at C$6.50 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

