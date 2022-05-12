Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,087.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and $6,087.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28,138.17 or 0.99881424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

