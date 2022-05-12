Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

