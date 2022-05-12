Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) by 902.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

