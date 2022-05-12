Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.16.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after buying an additional 544,092 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after buying an additional 2,977,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.