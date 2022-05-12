BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $34.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.