BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $34.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

