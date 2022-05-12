BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MYI opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

