BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:MIY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

