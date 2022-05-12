BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BLE opened at $11.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.