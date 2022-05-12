BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BLE opened at $11.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.