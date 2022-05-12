BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BYM opened at $11.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

