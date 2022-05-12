BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MUA opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.72.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.