BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.