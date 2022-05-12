BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Down 0.7%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.88. 88,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 15,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 742.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.