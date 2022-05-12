BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 15.21 and a 12-month high of 29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 18.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter.

