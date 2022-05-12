BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
