BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

