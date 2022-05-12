BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BGY stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.