BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of BKCC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 115.90%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

