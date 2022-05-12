BlackRock Capital Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.
Shares of BKCC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.
BKCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
