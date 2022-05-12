BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BCAT opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

