Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 150,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.42.
BDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
