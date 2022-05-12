Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 150,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,438,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,149.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,405,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.