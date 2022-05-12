BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,429.81 or 0.99837840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

