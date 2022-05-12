BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $525.91 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $525.91 million and approximately $52.31 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00547478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,795.61 or 1.97630633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,136.03 or 0.07179862 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

