BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 35.4% Lower This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $24,680.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00282296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00062233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,154,232,031 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

