Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $123,489.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $20.10 or 0.00070493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

