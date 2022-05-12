Bismuth Trading Down 28.4% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

