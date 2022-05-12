Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.05

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 51315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.