Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.02.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.