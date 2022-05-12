Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 2.5%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. 516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of -0.19.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

