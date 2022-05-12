BioPassport Token (BIOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.22 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $24.22 million and $1.11 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

