BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $255.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $5.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 45.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BioNTech by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

